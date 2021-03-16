Harrah’s Great Lawn to host free concert for frontline heroes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders and healthcare workers have been our fearless frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19. And they’re the inspiration behind an upcoming free concert event on the Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast.
“Heroes on the Frontline Concert - A Day of Appreciation” will take place March 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to give frontline workers a fun day off. General admission is free and open to the public, however reservations are required and can be reserved at https://www.legacybusinessleague.org/hero
The show is organized by the Legacy Business League, Memorial Hospital, and Unfazed Show & Band and “will highlight the tenacity of local frontline workers through a community celebration of hope and healing.”
Event chairperson Carlos Bell knows what it’s like to put his life on the line to protect others, having served as a United States Army Veteran Combat Engineer on the frontline in Iraq.
“To have the backing of the community, it is what kept me going,” Bell remembers from his time in the Army. “I’m honored to be a part of recognizing the courageous healthcare workers and frontline staff that carried us through the last year. These dedicated citizens have fearlessly carried the heavy weight of the health of our local community on their shoulders for an entire year. Now it’s time we celebrate them.”
The event will feature entertainment from local bands: Unfazed Show & Band, Karate Kids, and Rhythm & Rain.
Keith Brumfield is a member of Unfazed Show & Band and works in the healthcare industry. He said he’s inspired by what he’s witnessed over the last year.
“I have had a chance to see firsthand what my colleagues have endured in this year. I want to celebrate that we made it,” Brumfield said. “Yes, it was hard. Yes, it was tough. But we made it. And we want to remember those that we lost along the way.”
Along with the music, local food trucks will be offering a variety of good eats, and socially-distanced “pods” are available for healthcare workers. Again, general admission is free but reservations are required. Reserve yours today at https://www.legacybusinessleague.org/hero
