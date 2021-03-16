First Alert: Spring storm system targets Deep South tomorrow and tomorrow night

During this final week of winter, it sure is feeling like spring-- for now at least. A cooldown will likely arrive Thursday and Friday for the final two days of the season keeping us under a drier and pleasantly cooler pattern lingering into Saturday and Sunday as spring officially begins this weekend. Before that cooldown, we will continue to see daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Today expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of South Mississippi with high temperatures ranging from the mild mid 70s on the coast to the warm mid 80s inland. A storm system arriving tomorrow and tomorrow night will threaten the Deep South with damaging thunderstorms. Currently, North Mississippi is at risk level 4 out of 5. But, South Mississippi has a risk level of about 2 or 3. The higher the risk level, the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur. While thunderstorms will be possible in South Mississippi at any point between 7 AM Wednesday and 7 AM Thursday, the latest Futurecast data suggests the strongest storms may arrive during a time window beginning between 4 PM and 7 PM Wednesday and ending between 1 AM and 4 AM Thursday. If we actually see any damaging thunderstorms in the WLOX area on Wednesday or Wednesday Night, they would be capable of threats which could include large hail, damaging gusts of 50 to 60 mph or more, and tornadoes. Wet weather will likely end by sunrise Thursday, setting up for a crisp & cool pattern into the weekend.