First Alert: Severe storm system targets Deep South in winter’s final days

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - During this final week of winter, it sure is feeling like spring-- for now at least. A storm system will roll eastward through the Deep South this week and will threaten severe weather across the Deep South.
For Tuesday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of South Mississippi with high temperatures ranging from the mild mid 70s on the coast to the warm mid 80s inland.
Then Wednesday and Wednesday night, the Deep South will be threatened with damaging thunderstorms.
North Mississippi is at risk level 4 out of 5; but, South Mississippi has a risk level of about 2 or 3, according to the Storm Prediction Center on Tuesday morning. The higher the risk level, the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur.
While thunderstorms will be possible in South Mississippi at any point between 7 AM Wednesday and 7 AM Thursday, the latest Futurecast data suggests the strongest storms may arrive during a time window beginning between 4 PM and 7 PM Wednesday and ending between 1 AM and 4 AM Thursday.
Keep in mind if Futurecast is correct, then that means there may be very little dangerous weather or none at all for many hours during the day on Wednesday and instead the worst weather may not occur until evening or after nightfall.
Wet weather will likely end by sunrise Thursday, setting up for a crisp & cool pattern into the weekend.
If we actually see any damaging thunderstorms in the WLOX area on Wednesday or Wednesday Night, they would be capable of threats which could include large hail, damaging gusts of 50 to 60 mph or more, and tornadoes.
