First Alert: Severe storm system targets Deep South on Wednesday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - During this final week of winter, it sure is feeling like spring-- for now at least. A storm system will roll eastward through the Deep South this week and will threaten severe weather across the Deep South.
For the rest of Tuesday evening, we’ll see hit or miss showers and storms. It’s going to stay mild and humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Severe weather is going to be likely across the Southeast on Wednesday. While the greatest risk for severe weather will be north of us, South Mississippi could see some strong to severe storms by Wednesday evening.
North and Central Mississippi are at risk level 4 out of 5, according to the 1 PM Tuesday update from the Storm Prediction Center on Tuesday afternoon. In the red bulls-eye is where an outbreak of intense tornadoes, very large hail, and intense damaging winds are expected.
But, to the south of that, down here closer to the coast in South Mississippi we have a risk level of about 2 or 3. The higher the risk level, the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur.
While thunderstorms will be possible in South Mississippi at any point between 7 AM Wednesday and 7 AM Thursday, the latest Futurecast data suggests the strongest storms may arrive mainly after 4 PM Wednesday into the late evening and overnight hours.
Keep in mind if Futurecast is correct for South Mississippi, then that means there may be very little dangerous weather or none at all down here on the coast for many hours during the day on Wednesday and instead the worst weather may not hit us on the coast until late evening or after nightfall.
Wet weather will likely end by sunrise Thursday, setting up for a crisp & cool pattern into the weekend.
If we actually see any damaging thunderstorms in the WLOX area on Wednesday or Wednesday Night, they would be capable of threats which could include large hail, damaging gusts of 50 to 60 mph or more, and tornadoes.
