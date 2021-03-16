Bay St. Louis Police Department one step closer to getting a new home

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis City Council on Tuesday approved increasing the budget to build a new police station to $2.5 million.
The previous budget had been $1.5 million.
Bay St. Louis Mayor Michael Favre said the city had three possible funding options for the additional money, including using funds from the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill.
Police Chief Gary Pontieux Jr. said before the meeting, they have secured a $1 million grant through the Mississippi Development Agency. Tuesday’s vote gave the building’s designers a budget to work within.
“Right now we’re in a design phase, so we just came up with a preliminary design that is about 6,000 square foot that would suit our needs, so right now, depending on funding, we’re going to decide exactly how big we can go and what we really need,” Pontieux said.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department has been without a home of their own for three years.
In their current arrangement, they have three desks in a hallway, a small nook for processing evidence, another desk here, and another desk there in the space allocated to them in the city hall complex.
It’s been that way for the last three years since their old building was demolished.
“That building was condemned with mold issues and other issues, so the police department has been working out of a fire department and city hall for about three years,” he said.
The department is considering two possible sites for a new police station. One is next door to city hall where their old building was; the other is next door to the fire station on Main Street. Funding and space available on the two lots will determine which of the sites they will build on.
“This is essential for police work,” Ponthieux said. “Every police department needs to have a building and needs to have an operating facility, and we’ve gone quite a while without a building to work out of, so this is very vital to the city.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.