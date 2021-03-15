Two dead, two injured after weekend wreck in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-car wreck left two people dead and two others injured in George County.
Around 12:22 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck on Highway 63.
A 2003 Buick was traveling south on the highway, and a 2001 Lincoln was headed north when it turned left onto Grain Elevator Road.
The two vehicles hit at the intersections. The two people in the Lincoln, 95-year-old driver Charlie Craft and 91-year-old passenger Elanor Craft, both of Lucedale, were taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Buick both suffered moderate injuries.
The wreck is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.