Ole Miss, MSU selected to play in NIT

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s men’s basketball teams missed out on the Big Dance, but both will play on.
The Rebels and Bulldogs each received invites to the National Invitation Tournament. The first round officially begins Wednesday, but Ole Miss won’t play until Friday against Louisiana Tech at 8 pm, and MSU will have to wait until Saturday at 4 pm when they face St. Louis.
The two teams are on the same side of the bracket, and would face each other in the semifinals, should they both win two games.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.