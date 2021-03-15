Nursing home trips now compassionate visits since COVID-19 mandates eased

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased some of the visiting policies at nursing homes and assisted living centers, many families are now able to reunite in what are called compassionate visits.
On Monday, Daphnie Richardson enjoyed a snack brought to her by longtime friend and colleague Dorothy Holbert. Richardson, an 88-year old retired lieutenant colonel, spent 20 years as a Untied States Air Force nurse. She’s been a resident at the Greenbriar for two years.
“We’re so glad that people can see their loved ones. It’s been a year since some of them have seen their mother, father or grandparent, and we’re so glad they’re able to spend that time together and it’s so special for them,” said Jennifer Cain, vice president of Generations Healthcare. “We’re so fortunate that 98% of our residents have been vaccinated, and a lot of the family members have been vaccinated, so it makes it a safe environment.”
At the Greenbriar, many window visits or virtual talks have happened in the last year due to COVID-19. That’s why so many residents and families are so excited about the guidelines opening up.
“It’s been heart-wrenching to see our residents go through this and not be able to see their family,” said Suzanne Johnson, nursing director at the Greenbriar. “We’ve dealt a lot with depression, and at the end of the day we’re able to go home to our families, and we have to take into consideration that they’re not able to spend that one on one time with their family.”
For now, outdoor visits on the patio twice a week for 30 minutes in the courtyard are allowed.
