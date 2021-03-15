New fantasy card collecting business opens in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A new card collecting business opened in Waveland and business owners said they’re ready to bring something unique to the business.
Fantasy Games is a place for people to shop for card games, magic, Pokémon, models and game consoles repairs. Co-owner Robbert Beachman explained that he and Brennan Arnold started the business because typically, you would have to drive far for these items.
“We want the hobby stores back,” said Beachman “There’s none down on this side. People would have to drive to Gulfport or Mobile, so I decided we got to do something.”
Beachman said it was time to bring something new to town.
“We had to do something, besides go fishing,” said Beachman. “If you google the top 35 things for kids to do in Waveland and Bay St. Louis, fishing shows up three times.”
Arnold said that it was a risk to open during the pandemic, but he was glad the two took the lead of faith.
“It was scary, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know if we were going to get two customers, a lot of customers, any customers, but we’ve got through it. We’re doing pretty good.”
Beachman said Fantasy Games will host tournaments once COVID-19 cases start to lower.
