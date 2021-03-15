Monday’s Forecast

Today expect scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 70s. This week begins with a warm and unsettled weather pattern mainly thanks to a storm system over the Plains on Monday. This system will slowly move east during the first half of the week, keeping the Deep South region under daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This system will carry a threat for severe damaging thunderstorms that will mainly target areas to our north on Monday and Tuesday. But, the severe threat which could include 58mph+ winds and tornadoes could impact the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The storm system will move east of us during the second half of the week. High pressure will set up across our region going into Thursday, Friday, and the weekend which will lead us into a drier and somewhat cooler pattern which would be just in time for the final days of the winter season.