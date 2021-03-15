Man arrested, woman located after apparent abduction caught on camera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is facing felony charges after an apparent abduction was caught on camera Saturday night.
Investigators said that officers responded to the area of N. White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane around 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Once police arrived, a nearby homeowner showed them a surveillance video, which appears to show a person exit a car, assault a woman and then forcibly put her into the car.
Investigators said that the person who was driving the car left the area and turned right onto N. Enon Church Road.
On Sunday, police said the woman involved in the incident was safely located.
Drequan Maurice Franklin, 26, of Chesterfield, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with abduction, domestic assault, possession of a schedule I or II drug, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.
A resident, who wanted to stay anonymous, says this is the first time a situation like this has happened in their community.
“I’ve lived here for several years and there’s never been anything like this in this neighborhood,” said the neighbor. “Anything at all.”
The neighbor also says they will be keeping a closer eye on their kids.
“Knowing that something like this could happen in our neighborhood will definitely change how they work in terms of times coming in and corresponding with us,” said the neighbor.
Franklin is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.
