Josh Latch named Gautier Fire Chief after serving as interim

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s interim fire chief has now been made official, according to City Manager Paula Yancey.
Josh Latch, 44, was named Gautier’s new fire chief after serving as interim chief since October of 2020.
“Josh is very organized, has great follow-up and is a team builder,” Yancey said of her decision to name Latch the permanent chief. “I feel that team-building is critically important, especially among first responders,” she said. “Everyone wants to be heard, and I know that Josh listens and communicates with his firefighters. He has an open-door policy.”
Latch, a Jackson County native, has been a firefighter with Gautier Fire Department since 2008. In 2016, he was promoted to lieutenant, and in 2020 he became the department’s training chief.
“I believe in having an open communication policy where everyone feels they have a voice and that their input is valued,” Latch said. “Communication must be at the top of the list, from administration to all levels of rank, to be effective in motivating others to perform at their ultimate level.”
Latch said he is eager to take on the challenges of the top job.
“I want each and every citizen of Gautier to feel confident that the Gautier Fire Department will be there to assist with the best crew of firefighters available,” he said.
