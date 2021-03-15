Hit or miss showers today.

It’s a cloudy, warm, and humid Monday. We’re going to warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s, and we can’t rule out a few showers and storms this afternoon. We’ll have the chance for a few more showers and storms this evening and overnight into Tuesday. Lows will only be in the mid 60s.
A stalled boundary may bring more hit or miss showers and storms on Tuesday. It appears that the best chance for rain will be for inland areas. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Another storm system will be moving into the Southeast on Wednesday, and there is a risk for severe weather. Right now, most of South Mississippi is under a Level Two Risk for severe storms. There is the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes. There is a slightly greater risk for severe storms to our north. Most of these storms are expected late in the afternoon and into Wednesday night.
After the front passes, it’s going to turn cooler through the end of the week.
