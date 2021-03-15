Family members of D’Ante Washington hold memorial service

BAY ST. LOUIS , Miss. (WLOX) - The family of D’Ante Washington celebrated his birthday in Bay St. Louis on Sunday, without him. That’s because in June 2018, he was tragically gunned down in what family members describe as being in the wrong place, at the wrong time.
The family gathered at the Martin Luther King Park, for what would’ve been D’Ante’s 26th birthday. Friends say Washington had a big heart, with a bright spirit.
“He was such a loving, giving person. He had a beautiful soul with more life to offer,” said Thelma Washington, D’Ante’s grandmother.
He was accepted into Ingalls Shipbuilding apprenticeship program and had dreams of being a music artist. Sylvia Charles, D’Ante’s great-grandmother, said that gun violence in the area is unacceptable and causes trauma for the family.
“It really hurts to lose someone you love, and who was so young with their whole life in front of them. I should be saying something good—that he’s going to be the President of the United States,” said Charles. “I shouldn’t be here saying I’m honoring my child’s death. I hope another mother wouldn’t have to come out here and say this.”
John Lagier, D’Ante’s uncle, said that love should be chosen over violence.
“D’Ante was at my house learning about the lord,” said Lagier. “He wanted to be closer to him and didn’t deserve this. The hated that’s going on in America has got to stop.
Charles also said it’s important to constantly check on your child and see what they’re up to, even when they’re not in your sight.
“Please see what your children are doing and spend some time with them,” said Charles. “Don’t sit around and say, ‘I don’t know what they’re doing,’ and then be surprised that they’re killed or killing someone else.”
Authorities say Washington’s killers, Armon Crawford and Xavier Simmons were charged with armed robbery, murder and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.