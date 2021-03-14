Warm weather sticks around today

Patchy fog may develop again by Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Hit or miss showers are expected on Monday thanks to a cold front approaching us. It’s going to be very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This front will linger into Tuesday, giving us the chance for more hit or miss showers and storms. It will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.