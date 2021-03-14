Warm weather sticks around today

There has been some patchy fog this morning, but it will clear by the afternoon. It’s going to be very warm today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible by the evening.
Patchy fog may develop again by Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Hit or miss showers are expected on Monday thanks to a cold front approaching us. It’s going to be very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This front will linger into Tuesday, giving us the chance for more hit or miss showers and storms. It will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Another cold front will move in by Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening. There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms. Highs ahead of the front will be in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll dry out by the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.