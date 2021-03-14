Stone County wreck kills one, injures three others

Stone County wreck kills one, injures three others
Gray Television (File)
By WLOX Staff | March 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 11:42 AM

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Perkinston teenager is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Stone County Saturday.

Around 7:26 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck on Highway 49 in Stone County.

During the investigation, troopers discovered a 2009 Honda Accord was traveling north when it went off the highway and hit a tree, catching fire.

The crash killed 19-year-old Braylon Kamario Swanigan, who was a passenger in the car.

Another passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, and two others received moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.