MHP investigating single-vehicle fatal crash near Perkinston

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently responding to a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 near Perkinston Saturday night.
The accident happened just north of the Red Creek, according to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry. The coroner also said there were four occupants in the vehicle, but only one fatality. The other occupants were taken to the hospital.
Traffic might be delayed, as the right lane is currently closed.
Details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.