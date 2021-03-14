Long Beach hosts political forum for municipal candidates

“I want to continue with the drainage; that’s a big issue here. We’ve hit some hotspots and we’re doing a $1.5 million study right now to see how we can handle some of these. I got a lady that I’ve been trying to get funding for her for three years. She built a moat around her house to keep it from flooding. That’s sad that you have to do that. We shouldn’t have people in Long Beach that has to do that. That’s why I want to run again to be able to get those funds, to be able to help folks like that. They’re citizens in Long Beach and I want to continue to work for them,” Bass said.