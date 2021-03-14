Long Beach hosts political forum for municipal candidates

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s April primaries are coming up, and Long Beach candidates had the opportunity to state their cases Saturday as a crowd watched the political debate.
Candidates spoke to the crowd in the Harper McCaughan Town Green.
This year, there are no democratic or independent candidates running, and only three of the six wards are running unopposed.
Candidates covered topics such as business development, casinos, and drainage.
The mayoral candidates said they’re confident in their mission to tackle city issues.
This is John Ruth’s first time running as mayor, and he explained his handy skills will help his decision-making.
“I’m extremely good at finding out-of-the-box solutions to some difficult problems. That is what I’ve made my living on. Right now I’m a handyman. We own our own small business. After Zeta, I had to do some repairs that require some strange, out-of-the-box thinking,” Ruth said.
Ruth said that he’s committed to making a change in Long Beach if he’s elected mayor.
“I’m tired of the drainage and tired of the water system. I am sick of the lack of advancement. Also, I’m considering a small business advisory committee. Maybe, trying to get 10-12 different businesses, and find out what is it that small businesses need to get their feet on the ground and stay on the ground,” Ruth said.
Mayor George Bass is running for his second term and said his experience in politics should advance the city.
“Well, I want to continue my service to the city of Long Beach. I’ve been serving all my life, and I got things that I knew in the first four years that we have to work on. We wouldn’t be able to complete it because of the red tape you have to go through. I want to have another four years. Let’s see if we can complete some of that stuff we’re working on and set it up for the next administration, whether I run again or not,” Bass said.
Bass said that he’s been consistent and tackling issues in Long Beach and plans to get more funds to check off to-dos on the list of the city.
“I want to continue with the drainage; that’s a big issue here. We’ve hit some hotspots and we’re doing a $1.5 million study right now to see how we can handle some of these. I got a lady that I’ve been trying to get funding for her for three years. She built a moat around her house to keep it from flooding. That’s sad that you have to do that. We shouldn’t have people in Long Beach that has to do that. That’s why I want to run again to be able to get those funds, to be able to help folks like that. They’re citizens in Long Beach and I want to continue to work for them,” Bass said.
Municipal primary elections will be held April 6.
Candidates include:
Mayor - George L. Bass, John M. Ruth
Board of Aldermen At Large - Donald Frazer, Allen D. Holder, Jr.
Ward 1 - Ronald Robertson, John W. Shupe, Patrick Bennett
Ward 2 - Shane Walker, Bernie D. Parker
Ward 3 - Angela “Angie” Johnson
Ward 4 - Timothy McCaffrey, Jr.
Ward 5 - Mike Brown
Ward 6 - Junior Husband, Peter L. McGoey, Owen McNally
