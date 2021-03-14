“I’m still here!” Columbus woman celebrates 104th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is celebrating her 104th birthday with a proclamation from the city.
Emma Bell McGruder was born in Chattahoochee County in 1917 and graduated from Spencer High School.
She is currently living at Orchard View nursing home in Columbus.
She was speechless and grateful for all the people who came to celebrate her birthday, including Columbus City Councilman Bruce Huff who read a proclamation for her on her special day.
Ms. McGruder says the Lord is the only reason she’s still living.
“Through all my ups and downs and I’m still here and I thank Him,” said Ms. McGruder.
She also thanked everyone for not forgetting about her on her birthday.
Happy Birthday, Ms. McGruder!
