Hundreds of people participate in the annual 5K St. Patrick’s Day run

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting at Biloxi City Hall, the St. Patrick’s Day annual 5K took place Saturday morning after a canceled year due to COVID-19. The Hibernia Marching Society partnered with the Gulf Coast Running Club to celebrate the Irish culture through this event.
“Hibernia Marching Society is a private Irish or you want to be Irish or you just want to have fun with us,” said Hibernia Executive Director Liz Devruler.
Hundreds of participants ran throughout the city, even those with disabilities with the help of Ainsley Angels. Celebrating the Irish culture and heritage, the Hibernia Marching Society members and runners were decked out in green. Many wearing green t-shirts and some going above and beyond with tutus.
“I’m Irish and my family we’re all apart of the Hibernia Marching Society,” said Devruler. “I love going to Gulf Coast races, so it’s fun to do it with both of them today.”
“All ages are welcome. You saw little kids,” said Devruler. “It’s people that push buggies, there’s dogs, and a lot of serious racers that do this every year.”
Before the 5K, five-year-old Loxley Lawrence broke the state record, finishing the one-mile race in just eight minutes and 42 seconds.
“I know that I do feel really good,” said Loxley.
“So her dad has been working with her and he did a pep talk before and just kind of told her we got to beat it and so she did,” said Loxley’s mom, Blakli Lawrence.
As folks hit the ground running, Devruler said she feels things are slowly on the right path back to normal.
“We’re outside,” Devruler said. “Everybody is having a good time and enjoying themselves.”
“People are still masked up and everyone is trying to be safe, but we’re definitely seeing more people out here,” Susannah Snyder who came in first place for women, running the one mile.
