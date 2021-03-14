The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra debuts in its new home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was a very special day for the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra.
The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra has hosted its first event in 2021. They even booked Broadway singer and Disney princess Susan Egan. Combined with Peter Rubardt, the musical director amazing in his own right, they had a night of Disney songs, classic songs and more.
The Gulf Coast Symphony is back after a challenging year due to COVID-19. Thanks to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the determination of The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, and a very ambitious director, life found a way.
“A little over two years, we lost our home at the Saenger. The symphony didn’t know where to go. So the First United Methodist of downtown Gulfport opened their arms lovingly to us, and then they were vandalized so we lost that home as well,” said Executive Director Jordan Warren.
Sadly, another nail in the coffin struck the Symphony.
“Between all of that, COVID reared its ugly head and we had to stop performing,” Warren said.
Thankfully, the Symphony Orchestra has found a new home in the college’s new Immersive Media Performing Arts Center.
“It’s been a steady, steady whirlwind event. To watch it come from the dirt to the outside and then a shell of a building and then seeing what it is today,” Warren said. “You feel it, you feel the music in the atmosphere and all you wanna do is sing. It’s just great.”
