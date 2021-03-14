Authorities investigating body found in woods in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are currently on the scene investigating a body that was found near a wooded area in Jackson County.
The body was found on 25275 Larue Dantzler Road when firefighters were battling a fire in the woods, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. The sheriff also said they’re unsure how long the body has been there, but they believe the body belongs to a man.
Details are limited at this time, but a WLOX reporter is currently on the scene. This story will be updated once more information is available.
