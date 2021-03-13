One Year Ago: COVID-19 forced virtual learning in Biloxi Catholic Schools

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A year ago this week, schools in the Biloxi Catholic Diocese switched to virtual learning as a result of the COVID pandemic, but the challenge proved that willpower can overcome obstacles.
Friday wasn’t necessarily a celebration at St. Patrick High School, but it was more of an acknowledgement about the ability to transition into the virtual world. However, it was a lesson well learned.
Virtual learning continues at St. Patrick, and the memory of that transition is still fresh to principal Dr. Matt Buckley.
“We went home, thinking we were going to be out of school for maybe a week, maybe two weeks at the most,” said Buckley. “And that turned into finishing the semester virtually.”
About five percent of the student population continued virtual learning when the school term began in August. The biggest takeaway of this year is the ability to adapt by both students and teachers.
“What’s remarkable when I think back is, I think back to our faculty and staff who really pivoted immediately,” said Buckley. “Our students here at St. Patrick and throughout the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi stayed on track and stayed on pace and that’s because of our teachers.”
Buckley said there likely will be an effort to make virtual learning a permanent part of the educational process.
