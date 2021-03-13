How can the COVID-19 relief bill help restaurants and bars?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed Thursday will help struggling restaurants and bars.
The plan includes $28.6 billion in grants for the restaurant industry.
Restaurant owner Kelly English said hearing about this new grant program is a sigh of relief.
“This last year has been exhausting in a lot of different ways, financially exhausting, mentally exhausting,” English said.
The grant program is modeled after the Resturants Act, and it’s the first-ever grant relief program specifically intended for restaurants and bars.
According to the National Restaurant Association, any “restaurant, food stand, food truck, food cart, caterer, saloon, inn, tavern, bar, lounge, brewpub, tasting room, taproom, licensed facility or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products, or other similar place of business in which the public or patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink,” is eligible for a grant.
A program supported by Memphis Restaurant Association president Mike Miller.
“I mean this is a huge step to helping particularly the small and medium sized businesses,” Miller said.
The Independent Restaurants Coalition helped create the bill, which aims to provide grants of up to $5 million to individual restaurants and up to $10 million for restaurant groups.
The bill also set aside $5 billion for small restaurants whose revenue is $500,000 or less.
“First time this year that I’ve got to slowly exhale, and know that not only are the places that generate the jobs but the people that fill them are going to be able to hopefully truly take care of,” English said.
English recalls a year ago when everyone was first learning about COVID-19 and not knowing what that would mean.
“I remember back in that time not having any answers about why, what we we’re going to do and how we were going to survive and it was frightening,” English said.
The Small Business Administration will handle grant allocations.
According to the NRA fact sheet any restaurants that opened in 2020 are eligible to receive a grant equal to the amount of expenses incurred.
