Greyhound Lacrosse holds fundraiser game benefitting local nonprofit for veterans

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Greyhound Lacrosse team laced their cleats to help raise money for veterans in need.
The Greyhounds hosted a fundraiser game on Friday night at the St. Martin Sports Complex against Lower Alabama Lacrosse from Daphne, Ala.
All the proceeds raised will benefit Crusaders for Veterans, a nonprofit that helps veterans on the Mississippi Gulf Coast through various efforts, including helping repair the homes of disabled veterans, hosting food drives to help feed veterans, placing wreaths on the graves of fallen service members, and providing various other supports for our men and women who have served.
This is a cause especially close to the hearts of the Greyhounds because three of their coaches are current and/or retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Additionally, the three coaches - Beau Ramos (USMC), Brian May (USAF), and Pat Heffner (USN) – have been certified through Soldiers to Sidelines, a nonprofit program that provides a renewed sense of purpose for veterans and servicemembers to become character-based sports coaches who serve their communities.
Ultimately, the Greyhounds raised more than $1,200 from the event.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.