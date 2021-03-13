Fog clears this morning. Warm this afternoon.

It has been foggy this morning, but any fog will clear out by midday. We’re in for another warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s tonight, and patchy dense fog is possible early Sunday morning. We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible late that afternoon and evening. A cold front approaching us on Monday will bring hit or miss showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Because this front will linger, we’ll have another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Another cold front is expected to move in by Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely, and a few storms could be strong to severe. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. Cooler air will settle in by Thursday, dropping highs into the 60s.
