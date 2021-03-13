Fog clears this morning. Warm this afternoon.

Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s tonight, and patchy dense fog is possible early Sunday morning. We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible late that afternoon and evening. A cold front approaching us on Monday will bring hit or miss showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Because this front will linger, we’ll have another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.