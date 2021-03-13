Extra Table hosts inaugural March of the Mayors food drive

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 40 tons of food made its way to pantries from Extra Table’s “March of the Mayor” event. The inaugural effort challenged 10 cities, along the Gul Coast to collect food donations to those in need.
For the past month, cities have been donating food items and on Friday, those items were packed in food boxes. We’re told the organization is specifically distributing healthy food to Gulf Coast communities.
Extra Table’s Executive Director Martha Allen said the food drive is not only a helpful resource, but a way to learn as well.
“We’re teaching families and coastal Mississippians the food that pantries need and leading a huge drive,” said Allen. “We’re teaching how to help and which healthy food is best to serve.”
Allen explained it’s best to have a collaborative effort to get the job done.
“Each city is literally bringing in three to four tons of food,” said Allen. “It’s an incredible amount. We’re so honored at the resilience and the inspiration here on the Coast to take care of their own.”
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson said the city did not hesitate when they heard about Extra Table needing donations.
“This is a phenomenal turn out, we’re really happy to be involved,” said Dobson. “This is a one Coast effort and the community really showed up. Ocean Springs was assigned with canned fruit and my office has been packed full of canned food for many weeks, so it’s just really cool to see.”
Allen said she’s proud the several communities came together for a greater cause, especially during COVID-19.
“We hit a grand slam, homerun today,” said Allen. “That’s because of great partners across the Coast. Extra Table has an incredibly strong mission. We’re an efficient and effective answer to fighting hunger and we have great support of people who believe in our program. Clearly that’s evidence here today.”
