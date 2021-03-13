Dr. Dobbs: Maybe Mississippi proms should be pushed back until the summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As spring nears, so does prom season.
Many proms in Mississippi were canceled last year due to the pandemic and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is now saying they might not be such a great idea this year either.
“I think if you still look at the CDC recommendations for medium to larger gatherings, it’s still recommended to either not do them or to make sure you’re wearing a mask, make sure that you are physically distancing and I just don’t see how you could do that easily in a prom setting,” added State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Dobbs also questioned how well the mask wearing would be at a prom with Byers then saying that if proms occur, so will transmission of the virus.
“You know, I don’t know if this is possible,” Dobbs said, “but if we could wait ‘til the summer, maybe?”
That way, he said, more people would be vaccinated, including teachers and essential workers.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.