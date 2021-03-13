‘Don’t be scared to get vaccinated’: African Americans still getting fewer COVID-19 vaccines than whites in Mississippi

“My friend Chris had died of COVID, and that hit pretty hard,” said Randy Lampley, Director of Biomedical Engineering at MHG. “And when I saw the text from one of my brothers being hesitant to take that shot, well I sent him that story about Chris Anthony, my friend of 31 plus years has just died of COVID. Take the damn shot, you know. He got the shot. And my mom is going to take the shot as well, so all of my brothers and sisters are either scheduled to or have had that first shot.”