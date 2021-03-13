CTA suspends Sunshine Express and Downtown Dolphin bus services

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - CTA officials are now suspending the Sunshine Express and Downtown Dolphin bus services on the Gulf Coast. The two routes did not achieve the levels of ridership in time to support sustainability.
The services began operating as a six-month demonstration project on August 29, 2020. However, officials said they didn’t anticipate COVID-19 would linger into 2021 and intensify.
During the six-month demonstration project, the Sunshine Express bus service would operate between the CTA transit centers in Biloxi and Gulfport.
Also, the Downtown Dolphin trolley bus service would connect the Mississippi Aquarium with downtown Gulfport and the Island View Casino.
The last day of service for the Sunshine Express and the Downtown Dolphin routes will be Saturday, March 20, 2021.
