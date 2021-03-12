Suspects accused in multi-state pharmacy burglary ring arrested in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three men accused of breaking in to over 10 pharmacies spanning three states are in jail after being arrested in Gulfport this week.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Monday after seeing a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a ring of pharmacy burglaries. Those burglaries took place at multiple pharmacies from George to Central Mississippi, said authorities.
Three men inside the vehicle were arrested after deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found more than 1,000 oxycodone pills believed to have been stolen during the burglaries. Additionally, clothing and tools observed on surveillance video taken during the burglaries were also recovered in the vehicle, said a release from Sheriff Troy Peterson.
The three suspects - who authorities have identified as 38-year-old Marquis Boozer, 43-year-old Marcus Fowler, and 36-year-old Gallan Mass of Houston, Texas - were charged by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department with felony trafficking of a controlled substance.
As of March 11, the three men are also facing multiple counts of commercial burglary in Newman, Ga.
All three suspects are being held at Harrison County Jail. A $500,000 bond was set for the trafficking charges the three suspects are facing in Harrison County. However, none of them are bondable due to holds from the other jurisdictions where they are wanted. Additionally, Fowler was listed as an armed and dangerous fugitive through the state of Texas for aggravated assault and probation violation.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.