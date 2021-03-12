Pearl River County hospital hosts tribute to healthcare heroes and lives lost to COVID-19

“I think there’s been an initiative out there,” said Maxie. “It’s one of those things the whole state is doing to bring back awareness that this was the start of it. Also, to remember those that have passed, those families that have been affected and pay tribute to these people who have really been on the frontlines of this. It’s a lot of things to remember and a lot to be blessed about. Even with the tragedies we’ve seen, we always have to give thanks.”