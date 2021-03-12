Pearl River County hospital hosts tribute to healthcare heroes and lives lost to COVID-19

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County became Mississippi’s first COVID-19 hot spot. On Thursday, Highland Community Hospital hosted a tribute to remember the lives lost as well as acknowledge our healthcare heroes’ hard work.
Forrest Health Regional Administrator Bryan Maxie, said that the event is special to most of the staff.
“I think there’s been an initiative out there,” said Maxie. “It’s one of those things the whole state is doing to bring back awareness that this was the start of it. Also, to remember those that have passed, those families that have been affected and pay tribute to these people who have really been on the frontlines of this. It’s a lot of things to remember and a lot to be blessed about. Even with the tragedies we’ve seen, we always have to give thanks.”
Maxie explained that Highland Community Hospital has been one of the busier hospitals during the pandemic.
“We’re a 49 bed facility, so when you have a census of 20 people with COVID-19 and dealing with those requirements,” said Maxie. “A lot of people have had more, but I would think there’s not many facilities out there that 50% of their occupancy has been with COVID.”
Suzanne Wilson has been a nurse for over 17 years and said she’s never seen anything like COVID-19 before.
“I’ve drove home a lot of days in tears, but the biggest things is just humanity and seeing what we were capable of,” said Wilson. “We think there’s so much bad in the world now, and there is so much bad, but the good rose to the top. Everybody came together as a nation, as a community and we’ve did it. I mean, I think we’ve done a good job through it all. Yes there’s been lots of losses and sorrow, but we learned new things through it all.’
Highland Community Hospital receives 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines a week. The hospital is also working with school districts to ensure teachers and staff members get vaccinated.
