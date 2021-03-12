Ocean Springs School District to host virtual job fair

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, the Ocean Springs School District will host its first ever virtual job fair.
Interested candidates will be able to interview with administration and staff via Zoom.
Last year, the district was just days away from hosting an in person job fair when it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Human Resources Director Catherine Melchi says they’re excited to move forward virtually this year to find qualified candidates.
“We’re really looking for individuals who are highly motivated, love their students and really want to make sure that those students are achieving to their highest level. So we have a great culture here, and we’re very together with our community and its just a great place to work,” said Melchi.
The virtual job fair is happening Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to noon for the Upper Elementary and Middle School, and from noon to 2 p.m. for the high school.
For more information, visit the OSSD website.
