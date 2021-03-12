New circuit clerk judge sworn in for 2nd District

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi gained a new circuit court judge Thursday afternoon. Many friends and family, including Gov. Tate Reeves gathered for the swearing in ceremony for Randi Peresich Mueller.
The swearing in ceremony happened in Gulfport at Jones Park, and Mueller was sworn in as the Circuit Court Judge for the 2nd District.
Mueller is Biloxi native, who graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2000. She was a partner in the Brunini Attorney at Law group before this appointment, representing companies across the Southeast in complex commercial, product liability and mass tort litigation.
Last year, Mueller was recognized as one of the “Top 50 Women” lawyers in the 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers edition.
She also replaces Judge Roger Clark who retired in November.
