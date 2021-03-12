Man charged with attempted murder after judge shot outside courtroom

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian man is charged with attempted capital murder after a judge was shot last year.
Investigators say Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was ambushed and shot when he was getting out of truck to go inside the courthouse.
After several months recovering, Smith was able to return to the bench.
Almost one year later, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation charged 41-year-old Ernest Edwards. He’s being held at Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.
“MBI will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.
Investigators are still seeking information in this shooting. If you know anything, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
