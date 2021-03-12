Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police

State Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said he filed the proposal in response to last summer’s Louisville protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Demonstrations — some of which turned violent — were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor’s death. Many gathered peacefully in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville for weeks. Dubbed “Injustice Square” by protesters, it became an impromptu hub during months of demonstrations.