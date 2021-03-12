‘It’s not what it was a year ago’: Coast ICU nurse reflects on year fighting deadly virus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast nurse reflects on a challenging year she endured, as she had a front-row seat to the havoc the virus has wreaked on many lives here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
When WLOX last spoke with Christy Pierce, Singing River COVID-19 ICU nurse, it was in April of 2020, which was at the beginning of the pandemic. She told us how she and her coworkers were maintaining optimism while confronting a disease that they knew so little about. Now, she tells her story a year later.
“It’s not what it was a year ago,” said Pierce. “It’s a different time in battling COVID right now.”
Pierce has been battling COVID-19 from the very beginning, and she was face-to-face with the deadly virus everyday.
“I cannot go into a patient’s room thinking what if I catch this virus and take it home to my family,” said Pierce. “I can’t do that. I have to be present for my patient. I have to be focused on my patient.”
Through this year, Pierce has maintained that same dedication to her patients. However, it hasn’t always been easy. The health issues plaguing COVID-19 patients in the ICU isn’t an easy reality to face every day.
“People are spending weeks and months on the ventilator,” said Pierce. “You know, you’re watching their families and you’re getting to know their families because it’s weeks and months of them coming in day after day to be with their loved one. You try to do a weaning trial and they don’t pass or you try to wake them up from their sedation and their anxiety gets the best of them. It’s day after day of that.”
For Pierce, working in the ICU through a deadly pandemic has had a profound impact on her life. She said the support from her friends and family has helped her get through the tough days.
“I have a husband who lets me come home and tell my sad story and he’ll listen and then I put it where it needs to be and I keep going,” said Pierce. “For sure, nurses absolutely need to be recognize, especially in the ICU as much death as we’ve seen this past year-- it affected me.”
However, now a year into the pandemic things are finally starting to look up. Positive case numbers are starting to come down and vaccines are going out quickly.
Looking at specifics, on January 8th of 2020, there were 49 people with COVID-19 admitted into Singing River Hospitals across the Coast. Two months later, on March 9th of 2020, there were only 17 patients admitted with the coronavirus, with only three in the ICU and none on ventilators.
Pierce said she feels like we are finally on the other side of the virus.
“We’re definitely on the other side of it,” said Pierce. “The numbers are lower. I don’t always have two very, very sick patients. I may have one very sick patient and one who is not quite as sick. So, I am not just running completely ragged through my 12-hour shift. There’s definitely some that are less sick.”
Despite the lower numbers, Pierce warns that COVID-19 is still here.
“It’s still real, it still happens. We’re still getting admissions, just because the numbers are down doesn’t mean there’s not someone’s family member in the ICU right now,” said Pierce. “It’s still there, it’s still spreading. It hasn’t been beat, it’s not winning anymore, but it hasn’t been beaten.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.