Friday’s Forecast

After some patchy fog this morning, the rest of today looks nice with pleasantly warm high temperatures in the 70s and perhaps a few warmer 80s inland. Winds may not be quite as breezy as the last few days but will still be from the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will be mild in the evening with temps in the 60s and then slightly cooler overnight with temps in the 50s. Mainly rain-free weather is expected through the weekend. But better chances for rain showers next week along the Gulf Coast region as a system moves in from the west.