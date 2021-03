SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Exactly one year ago Thursday, the NBA officially suspended its season, sending the sports world into a screeching halt. One of the few sporting events that pressed on over the next few days was the Battle at the Beach, the last of live sporting events in South Mississippi for the foreseeable future. Fast forward one year, and the 2021 edition of the Battle at the Beach begins, at the same time last season ended.