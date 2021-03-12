Authorities searching for man that robbed credit union in Jackson County

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are now searching for a man that robbed a credit union in Jackson County Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened at the Navigator Federal Credit Union in Hurley, Mississippi. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, he says right before 2:00 p.m., a man walked into the bank on Highway 614 and showed the teller a note demanding money.
The suspect left the bank headed east towards Alabama, driving a late model white pickup. Sheriff Ezell says he got away with an undetermined amount of money.
The man is described as white, 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hat and mask and dressed in a dark blue or black hoodie with a USW logo on the back.
Anyone with information, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
