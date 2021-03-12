Acadian Ambulance staff ready when Fort Bayou Bridge closes

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fort Bayou Bridge connecting Ocean Springs to St. Martin is set to close on Sunday for several weeks for repairs.
Acadian Ambulance drivers say they’ll have all the right moves and routes together when the bridge closes. They’ve had plenty of practice finding alternate routes, especially when the bridge has been closed nightly for construction.
“Acadian has been able to come together, hire people, move people around, change times with units to make it happen,” said Caleb Kirkwood, Acadian paramedic field supervisor. “It definitely helps to know the area and the guys we have here have been on the road with all the call load we have going on. They have a pretty good familiarization with the area.”
Acadian has 11 units that serve Jackson County. They have eight transport units and three sprint trucks.
“We can track our units 24/7 through the Communication Center in Lafayette or in the sprint vehicles,” Kirkwood added.
With the usual ambulance located in the St. Martin area still in place, the challenge will be getting those patients to Singing River’s Ocean Springs hospital.
“The biggest change we’re gonna have to have is getting most of the patients to Ocean Springs, because most of your population in the St. Martin area have been going there. I say that to say this, with our more critical patients that are unstable that can’t make decisions on their own, we’re obviously going to the closest hospital that can treat that patient.”
The bridge is expected to be closed for 45 days as the Mississippi Department of Transportation completes a $20 million repair project.
During the 45-day closure, crews will work to replace the bridge shafts. This means drivers will have to take an alternate route when trying to access the interstate from downtown Ocean Springs and vice versa.
A detour will be in place using I-10, I-110 and Hwy. 57.
This ongoing $20 million bridge repair project will rehabilitate and upgrade the drawbridge on Hwy. 609. During the closure, crews will be working to replace the bridge shafts. The bridge will also be repainted.
