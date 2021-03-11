Wicker praises COVID relief despite voting against it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after the passage of congress’ $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R) is praising a portion that will aid small businesses.
However, Wicker voted against the bill, as did the other 49 U.S. Republican Senators.
Wicker authored the RESTAURANTS Act, alongside Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), which will provide $28.6 billion for restaurants that have struggled to keep business during the pandemic.
The grants provide up to $10 million per company with a limit of $5 million per physical location. The grants can be used to cover payroll, rent, utilities and other operational expenses.
“This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll,” Wicker wrote on Twitter.
Despite this, Wicker voted against his own amendment, which was included in the final bill.
Shortly after tweeting his praise, the phrase “YOU VOTED NO” began trending on Twitter, with responses pointing out the Senator was praising a bill he voted against.
The Senator has previously called the $1.9 trillion relief plan part of President Biden’s “partisan agenda” and wasteful.
The bill, which is set to be signed by Biden on Friday, also includes $1,400 stimulus checks, extension of unemployment benefits, money for state and local governments and expansion of vaccines and testing.
