TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-10 near D’Iberville exit after 18-wheeler overturns

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes are blocked on Interstate 10 in near the exits for D’Iberville after a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler.
MDOT put out the alert at 10:44 a.m. Thursday. The accident happened near mile marker 44, which is the Lamey Bridge exit.
We haven’t yet heard if anyone is injured or what caused the wreck.
We are still working to learn more details about this developing story. Tune in to WLOX at 11 a.m. for a live look at traffic and the latest information.
To view a map of the traffic conditions, visit MDOT Traffic online.
