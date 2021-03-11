Thursday’s Forecast

Another morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s which is a bit warmer than normal for this time of year. While it may not be quite as windy as yesterday, breezy southeast winds should continue today at about 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts at times especially from mid-morning through the evening. Otherwise, skies will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times and temperatures skies today with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the warm 70s with a few spots mainly inland reaching about 80 degrees. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow looks nice and pleasantly warm again. The weekend looks mainly rain-free but wetter weather arrives in the Gulf Coast region during the first half of next week so that means we could see some rain showers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in and around South Mississippi.