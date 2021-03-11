Scarlet Pearl Offers financial benefit to employees who get vaccinated

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Many businesses are hopeful that their employees will get vaccinated, but one South Mississippi casino is doing more than just hoping.
There are thousands of languages in the world today but few are as universal as cash, and that’s the language the Scarlet Pearl is speaking to its employees by offering a financial incentive for those who get vaccinated.
”For every shot that you receive, you will get $150 in cash as soon as you bring us the vaccine card,” said Scarlet Pearl LuAnn Pappas.
It’s a decision that has all the employees talking and, perhaps, helping influence their decision on getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
”Everybody is talking about it. Fabulous. Fabulous,” said table dealer Shannon Richardson. “But you know what, we are in America. If you want it, get it, great. If you don’t, that’s great, too, but so many people are saying they are signing up for the shot.”
Richardson is hopeful that as more people sign up for the vaccine, normalcy will return.
”I want to see you smile, I want to high five, I want to give you a blackjack and celebrate it,” said Richardson. “We can’t do that right now. So if this is a way to open up America, let’s do it. Let’s jump on board, let’s gets back to some kind of normalcy.”
Pappas said it’s about taking steps to stop COVID-19 and protect their employees and visitors.
”It is mitigating the loss that is incurred by the associates and their families that are impacted by this, whether that is financially, emotionally, physically, and certainly, mentally,” she said.
The opportunity will soon be extended beyond the Scarlet Pearl staff. Pappas said family members of employees will also soon be able to get vaccinated at the casino.
”They have a lot of family members that are older and are struggling to get it or even to physically get to the location,” said Pappas.
The vaccination process at the Scarlet Pearl will begin this Friday. The Scarlet Pearl will be using their onsite clinic, which is operated by Memorial Hospital.
