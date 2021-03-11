Saints reportedly to release Emmanuel Sanders, Kwon Alexander

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - It was no secret the Saints entered this off-season in a salary cap nightmare. Over the last few days, Mickey Loomis and company have been busy re-structuring and releasing expensive contracts to cut into that deficit. On Wednesday, the process intensified.
After just one season each in New Orleans, Emmanuel Sanders’ and also reportedly Kwon Alexander’s time in the black and gold have come to an end. The team released Sanders, confirmed by his personal Instagram page, after a very productive year, hauling in 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns - all good for second highest on the team.
Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network also reported that Alexander is expected to be released in the coming days, a move that would save the team over 13 million dollars against the salary cap.