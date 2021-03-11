Ole Miss enters SEC tournament on NCAA bubble

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take the court exactly one year removed from the last SEC tournament game played before the pandemic put a stop to the season. The twelfth seed out of 14 last season, the Rebels’ only hope of making the big dance would have been to win the entire SEC tournament.
Fast forward one year, and Ole Miss is right on the NCAA tournament bubble. They’re a tough team to read - they’ve won and lost blowouts, low-scoring slugfests, and high-scoring shootouts all season long - but in crunch time, leading scorer Devontae Shuler trusts his guys to find a way.
“I feel like this year, we have more depth, more experience and guys who are willing to play on both ends of the court,” he said. “We’re unselfish, all we want to do, our main goal is to win.”
