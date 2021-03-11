No. 2 MGCCC sweeps PRCC

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - After an uncharacteristically quiet offensive performance Monday, No. 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast pushed 20 runs across in a sweep of archrival Pearl River on Wednesday at Ross-Smith Field.
A’Mya Stevens (So., Laurel/Northeast Jones) allowed only a single earned run in the first game, a 9-5 victory, and the Bulldogs cruised to an 11-6 win in the nightcap.
“We’re a good hitting team,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said. “We didn’t stress out about Monday. We had good BP yesterday and we hit some balls hard tonight. I was proud of the way we hit.”
The Bulldogs (12-6) are tied with Copiah-Lincoln at 8-0 atop the MACCC standings. Pearl River (11-5) suffered its first two conference losses.
Long and the Gulf Coast coaching staff considered starting Stevens in the second game but put her out there in the opener. She pitched better than the final score indicated, with four Bulldog errors leading to four unearned runs. She scattered nine hits, striking out five and walking one.
“My curveball was working,” she said. “They could not attack the curveball. And then my changeup was phenomenal. I had them crazy on the changeup. My Dawgs are always backing me up offensively.”
Camryn Miller (Fr., Waynesboro/Wayne County) had the big blow in a six-run fourth inning which blew the game open. Her three-run double on an outside curveball hit off the 205-foot marker near the top of the fence in right-center.
“I think we came in with a really positive mindset as a team,” she said. “We were really playing for each other. I thought our mindset was a lot better than Monday.”
Rakeya Travis had two doubles, and Caroline Moore (So., Maryville, Tenn./Maryville) had three singles.
Sarah Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) had two single sin the first game, then delivered the big hit in another six-run fourth inning. She also slashed a three-run double off the wall in center.
Gulf Coast had managed only three runs while getting swept Monday by Pensacola State, ranked 15th in NJCAA Division II.
“I think we came out Monday kind of flat, but we had a lot of energy tonight,” Brannan said. “We wanted to come out here and get the sweep and show them who we were.”
Brannan had two more hits in the second game. Travis hit a two-run homer, and K.K. Agner (Fr., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) had a two-run blast of her own.
The Bulldogs get the weekend off before entertaining East Central on Tuesday. First pitch in Perk will be at 2 p.m.