Multi-vehicle accident shuts down lanes on Highway 90 in Gulfport

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 90 has shut down multiple lanes in Gulfport.
According to Gulfport Fire Department Deputy Chief Billy Kelley, the accident happened in front of Jones Park. The accident resulted in one vehicle catching on fire, and two adults and three children being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Also, Gulfport Police said the westbound and eastbound lanes are closed, and they have also advised everyone to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
