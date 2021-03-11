Moss Point community members pay tribute to late educator

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A large crowd of family, former students and friends gathered in Moss Point as they dedicated a street to a beloved educator who lost his life in 2016.
Dr. Willie C. Williams served in the Moss Point School District for over 30 years. Williams’s sister, Glennie Williams, said that his work has touched generations of people.
“The community recognizing what Dr. Williams was, and still is, as a result of his work in the community says a lot,” said Glennie. When I say, ‘and still is,’ I mean that lives on through his students and the educational system. His work has a lasting impact on the community.”
Community members said that most parents in the community wanted their kids to be a ‘Red Hot Learner’ which is a nickname he would give students he taught.
Antoinette Robinson-Morris, a retired teacher of 33 years, said she worked with Williams. She also said he received plenty of respect because it was the only thing he showed people.
“His love, his respect for children, for staff, for people in general. He had a love for people, he had a love for the children,” said Robinson-Morris. “He knew the children, they were special—they were like his children. He knew every person in the building, even their parents. He was the type that you had so much respect for, that you would be on your best behavior to not disappoint him.”
Robinson-Morris said that he would have certain tactics to make sure both parents and students were on the right track.
“I remember I saw a long line of kids outside of his office. It turns out that these were kids who didn’t do their homework. So, he would make the students call their parents and tell them that they didn’t do their work,” said Robinson-Morris. “After that, the lines got shorter and shorter. I mean, it makes sense because kids didn’t want to call their parents, and parents didn’t want to get calls while at work. Both of them made sure that work was done after that.”
Glennie said that when people see the sign, they’re looking at a memory of Williams, as well as what he stood for.
“Not just in remembering, but hopefully those things would springboard to other individuals he has touched,” said Robinson-Morris. “They can help the next person—it’s like a each one, teach one.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.